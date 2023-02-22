Wall Street Analyst Initiated eBay Inc. [EBAY]. What else is Wall St. saying

eBay Inc. [NASDAQ: EBAY] closed the trading session at $47.89 on 02/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.82, while the highest price level was $48.81. The company report on February 14, 2023 that eBay Motors Launches New Purchase Protections for Auto Parts & Accessories.

With eBay Guaranteed Fit, shoppers can discover and purchase the right car, truck, and motorcycle parts to fit their vehicle – or their money back.

Today, eBay Motors, the parts and accessories destination used by millions of car lovers, builders, restorers and mechanics, announces the launch of eBay Guaranteed Fit, a program that gives users even more confidence when buying and selling on the marketplace. Shoppers can now look for the green ‘Fits’ compatibility checkmark on select parts and accessories listings to gauge whether the part will fit their vehicle. If the part arrives and doesn’t fit as expected, eBay Motors will cover the cost of the return and the buyer will receive a full refund – enabling more seamless and trusted transactions for both shoppers and sellers.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 15.48 percent and weekly performance of -2.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.74 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 5.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.73M shares, EBAY reached to a volume of 5944567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about eBay Inc. [EBAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBAY shares is $47.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for eBay Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2022, representing the official price target for eBay Inc. stock. On June 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for EBAY shares from 60 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for eBay Inc. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBAY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

EBAY stock trade performance evaluation

eBay Inc. [EBAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, EBAY shares gained by 2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for eBay Inc. [EBAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.72, while it was recorded at 48.65 for the last single week of trading, and 44.25 for the last 200 days.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and eBay Inc. [EBAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.85 and a Gross Margin at +74.66. eBay Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.10.

eBay Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for eBay Inc. [EBAY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for eBay Inc. go to 5.04%.

eBay Inc. [EBAY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,414 million, or 90.00% of EBAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,117,121, which is approximately -0.521% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 45,574,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in EBAY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.1 billion in EBAY stock with ownership of nearly -5.096% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in eBay Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in eBay Inc. [NASDAQ:EBAY] by around 36,731,381 shares. Additionally, 441 investors decreased positions by around 40,606,725 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 390,682,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 468,020,890 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBAY stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,236,085 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,132,455 shares during the same period.