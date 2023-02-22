Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE: LUV] loss -4.52% or -1.6 points to close at $33.76 with a heavy trading volume of 6598794 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that SOUTHWEST AIRLINES EXTENDS FLIGHT SCHEDULE THROUGH OCT. 4, 2023.

Carrier adds more flights than ever before from Long Beach, Calif.; continues responding to travel demand with more service from key markets.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) extended its flight schedule today through Oct. 4, 2023, and continues adding more service and access to the airline’s network of 121 destinations across the United States, Caribbean, and Latin America.

It opened the trading session at $34.83, the shares rose to $34.965 and dropped to $33.60, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LUV points out that the company has recorded -10.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.49M shares, LUV reached to a volume of 6598794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUV shares is $45.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Southwest Airlines Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2023, representing the official price target for Southwest Airlines Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on LUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwest Airlines Co. is set at 1.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUV in the course of the last twelve months was 5.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for LUV stock

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.74. With this latest performance, LUV shares dropped by -8.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.40 for Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.85, while it was recorded at 35.15 for the last single week of trading, and 37.48 for the last 200 days.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Southwest Airlines Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LUV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwest Airlines Co. go to 59.76%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Southwest Airlines Co. [LUV]

There are presently around $15,190 million, or 76.10% of LUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,581,138, which is approximately 1.109% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 52,198,099 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in LUV stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.35 billion in LUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.528% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Southwest Airlines Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 426 institutional holders increased their position in Southwest Airlines Co. [NYSE:LUV] by around 30,854,025 shares. Additionally, 439 investors decreased positions by around 28,707,972 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 390,390,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,952,561 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUV stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,056,815 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,628,056 shares during the same period.