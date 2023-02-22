U.S. Bancorp [USB] moved down -1.87: Why It’s Important

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] price plunged by -1.87 percent to reach at -$0.91. The company report on February 16, 2023 that U.S. Bank Launches Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard®.

This “road warriors” card provides up to 5x rewards for business travel purchases.

U.S. Bank, an industry leader in payment and banking services for small business clients, and Mastercard announced today the launch of the new U.S. Bank Business Altitude™ Connect World Elite Mastercard® to maximize rewards for business travelers. With benefits including 5x back on prepaid car and hotel bookings via the U.S. Bank Rewards Center and a 4x reward for other travel expenses – such as airfare and hotels, plus gas and EV charging – this card is specifically designed for growing small businesses planning frequent and ongoing travel, from flying to driving.

A sum of 5793075 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.75M shares. U.S. Bancorp shares reached a high of $48.2601 and dropped to a low of $47.33 until finishing in the latest session at $47.69.

The one-year USB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.92. The average equity rating for USB stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $55.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $47 to $55. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $68, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 6.40.

USB Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Bancorp [USB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.85. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 2.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.26 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.35, while it was recorded at 48.61 for the last single week of trading, and 45.99 for the last 200 days.

USB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 3.85%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $53,686 million, or 74.10% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 119,477,892, which is approximately 3.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 100,488,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.79 billion in USB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.82 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly 0.22% of the company’s market capitalization.

882 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 137,181,354 shares. Additionally, 733 investors decreased positions by around 128,009,584 shares, while 239 investors held positions by with 860,529,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,125,719,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,760,580 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 5,080,046 shares during the same period.