The Western Union Company [WU] Is Currently -2.60 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] traded at a low on 02/21/23, posting a -2.60 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.47. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Western Union Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Q4 GAAP revenue of $1.1 billion, down 15% on a reported basis, or 6% on an adjusted basis.

GAAP EPS of $0.65, an increase of 55% year-over-year; Adjusted EPS of $0.32, a decrease of 50% year-over-year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7534468 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Western Union Company stands at 2.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.57%.

The market cap for WU stock reached $5.13 billion, with 386.50 million shares outstanding and 370.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 7534468 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Western Union Company [WU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $13.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on October 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while Wolfe Research kept a Underperform rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 8.63.

How has WU stock performed recently?

The Western Union Company [WU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.72. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -5.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.52 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.03, while it was recorded at 13.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.08 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.77 and a Gross Margin at +37.21. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.35.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 218.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.52.

Earnings analysis for The Western Union Company [WU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to -11.05%.

Insider trade positions for The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $5,081 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 64,654,482, which is approximately 3.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,330,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $637.54 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $257.39 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 8.768% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 33,507,220 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 42,467,545 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 301,228,591 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 377,203,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,754,378 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 5,928,653 shares during the same period.