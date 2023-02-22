The Kroger Co. [KR] Revenue clocked in at $146.48 billion, up 0.09% YTD: What’s Next?

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] gained 1.41% or 0.62 points to close at $44.62 with a heavy trading volume of 5968737 shares. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Ralphs to Welcome DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION Ricky Stenhouse Jr. to Meet and Greet Fans Near Auto Club Speedway.

The 2023 DAYTONA 500 CHAMPION, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and the NASCAR Cup Series arrive at the Fontana market this weekend for the Pala Casino 400 at Auto Club Speedway. JTG Daugherty Racing announced today that your local Ralphs® grocery store has premium branding on No. 47 Ralphs/Tree Top® Camaro entered in the 200-Lap race with race car driver Ricky Stenhouse Jr. All eyes will be on Stenhouse Jr., especially after winning the 65th running of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday.

“We are thrilled to treat our NASCAR fans and shoppers with this special visit by Daytona 500 Champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr., fresh off his victory, and the No. #47 NASCAR Cup car. As part of his visit, we will have our mobile pharmacy unit on hand offering vaccinations, body mass index and blood pressure/diabetes screenings and more. Like Ricky’s premium Camaro, our pharmacy team is driven to help people live healthier lives,” said Dr. Linh Lee, Ralphs’ director of pharmacy/health & wellness.

The daily chart for KR points out that the company has recorded -9.86% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, KR reached to a volume of 5968737 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $52.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $56, while Evercore ISI kept a Outperform rating on KR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 26.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for KR stock

The Kroger Co. [KR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 0.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.81 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.92, while it was recorded at 44.07 for the last single week of trading, and 47.22 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Kroger Co. [KR]

There are presently around $25,390 million, or 81.30% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,426,702, which is approximately 1.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,966,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.94 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.23 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -0.535% of the company’s market capitalization.

520 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 41,887,014 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 45,084,591 shares, while 158 investors held positions by with 482,054,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 569,026,131 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,763,375 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 6,148,988 shares during the same period.