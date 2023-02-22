The Benchmark Company lifts Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] loss -0.13% or -0.01 points to close at $7.49 with a heavy trading volume of 6770101 shares. The company report on January 27, 2023 that Kosmos Energy to Host Fourth Quarter 2022 Results and Webcast on February 27, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its fourth quarter 2022 results:.

Earnings Release: Monday, February 27, 2023, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.

It opened the trading session at $7.41, the shares rose to $7.57 and dropped to $7.375, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KOS points out that the company has recorded 12.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -83.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.99M shares, KOS reached to a volume of 6770101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $10.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price from $8.30 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for KOS stock

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.84. With this latest performance, KOS shares dropped by -5.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 72.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.03 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.97, while it was recorded at 7.74 for the last single week of trading, and 6.57 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.60 and a Gross Margin at +34.41. Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.81.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.77.

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. go to 23.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

There are presently around $2,995 million, or 94.20% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 68,381,180, which is approximately 0.022% of the company’s market cap and around 2.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,478,854 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.72 million in KOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $181.23 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly 6.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 36,933,693 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 34,804,499 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 328,144,876 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,883,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,522,433 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,577,331 shares during the same period.