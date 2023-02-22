Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Is Currently -1.39 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE: TEVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.39% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.69%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Teva Announces FDA Approval of AUSTEDO® XR (deutetrabenazine) Extended-Release Tablets, a New Once-Daily Formulation of AUSTEDO® (deutetrabenazine) Tablets.

New once-daily AUSTEDO XR regimen now approved in 6, 12, and 24 mg tablet strengths.

AUSTEDO is the only vesicular monoamine transporter 2 (VMAT2) inhibitor approved for both tardive dyskinesia (TD) and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease (HD) indications1,2.

Over the last 12 months, TEVA stock rose by 19.23%. The one-year Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.27. The average equity rating for TEVA stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.27 billion, with 1.11 billion shares outstanding and 1.10 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.04M shares, TEVA stock reached a trading volume of 7478626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEVA shares is $10.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEVA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $11 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEVA in the course of the last twelve months was 10.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

TEVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.69. With this latest performance, TEVA shares dropped by -4.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.08 for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.97, while it was recorded at 10.13 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited Fundamentals:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TEVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited go to 3.60%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [TEVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,602 million, or 49.60% of TEVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEVA stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 114,793,989, which is approximately -2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,563,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $501.6 million in TEVA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $400.34 million in TEVA stock with ownership of nearly -3.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

178 institutional holders increased their position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited [NYSE:TEVA] by around 46,257,606 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 45,678,213 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 472,789,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 564,725,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEVA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,052,148 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 5,958,349 shares during the same period.