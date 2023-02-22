Sunrun Inc. [RUN] Is Currently -5.20 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ: RUN] loss -5.20% or -1.31 points to close at $23.90 with a heavy trading volume of 9215065 shares. The company report on February 6, 2023 that Sunrun and PG&E Collaborate on Residential Battery-Powered Virtual Power Plant to Support Grid Reliability for Electric Customers.

First-of-its-kind program will offer financial incentives for up to 7,500 customers in exchange for turning their residential batteries into a collective energy resource during periods of peak demand.

It opened the trading session at $24.60, the shares rose to $24.97 and dropped to $23.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RUN points out that the company has recorded -27.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -42.26% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.07M shares, RUN reached to a volume of 9215065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sunrun Inc. [RUN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RUN shares is $43.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RUN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Sunrun Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Sunrun Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Janney analysts kept a Neutral rating on RUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunrun Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for RUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24.

Trading performance analysis for RUN stock

Sunrun Inc. [RUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.96. With this latest performance, RUN shares dropped by -7.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for Sunrun Inc. [RUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.95, while it was recorded at 24.57 for the last single week of trading, and 27.27 for the last 200 days.

Sunrun Inc. [RUN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunrun Inc. [RUN] shares currently have an operating margin of -40.08 and a Gross Margin at +14.34. Sunrun Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.93.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.49.

Sunrun Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sunrun Inc. [RUN]

There are presently around $4,560 million, or 92.60% of RUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RUN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,011,629, which is approximately -0.235% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,897,702 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $451.65 million in RUN stocks shares; and ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD, currently with $291.94 million in RUN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunrun Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 251 institutional holders increased their position in Sunrun Inc. [NASDAQ:RUN] by around 19,008,583 shares. Additionally, 202 investors decreased positions by around 13,569,496 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 158,201,194 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 190,779,273 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RUN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,458,700 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 4,271,522 shares during the same period.