Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Revenue clocked in at $25.47 million, down -7.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: PBTS] price plunged by -3.84 percent to reach at -$0.01. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Powerbridge Technologies Launches Web 3.0 Cryptocurrency ETF Platform.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: PBTS) (“Powerbridge” or the “Company”), a provider of multi-industry technology solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of its decentralized cryptocurrency ETF platform (“Powerbridge ETF Platform” or the “Platform”) based on the cutting-edge Web 3.0 technology.

Powerbridge ETF Platform provides a decentralized and transparent network based on Web 3.0 technology. The Platform utilizes big data analysis to select cryptocurrency index funds, reducing human bias and empowering users to manage their own assets and data without the need for third-party intermediaries. The Platform generates index fund products based on trading strategies and preferences of majority traders across a variety of cryptocurrencies. This allows users to take advantage of market trends and opportunities with a secure and convenient way to trade and manage crypto assets.

A sum of 7348032 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.51M shares. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares reached a high of $0.098 and dropped to a low of $0.0909 until finishing in the latest session at $0.09.

The average equity rating for PBTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10.

PBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.23. With this latest performance, PBTS shares dropped by -22.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.40 for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1087, while it was recorded at 0.0994 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5796 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.28 and a Gross Margin at +33.39. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.45.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [PBTS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.38% of PBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBTS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 471,259, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 71.76% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 102,458 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in PBTS stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $5000.0 in PBTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:PBTS] by around 738,797 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 207,655 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 163,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 782,970 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBTS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 738,797 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 207,655 shares during the same period.