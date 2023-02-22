Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] moved down -9.54: Why It’s Important

Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ: PDD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.54% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -12.06%. The company report on January 16, 2023 that Temu Empowers Shoppers With Headstart to Affordable Valentine’s Day Shopping.

Over the last 12 months, PDD stock rose by 41.70%. The one-year Pinduoduo Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.95. The average equity rating for PDD stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $110.71 billion, with 1.26 billion shares outstanding and 909.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.32M shares, PDD stock reached a trading volume of 20869334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PDD shares is $106.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PDD stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Pinduoduo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Pinduoduo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PDD stock. On May 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PDD shares from 27 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pinduoduo Inc. is set at 4.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for PDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for PDD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.80.

PDD Stock Performance Analysis:

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.06. With this latest performance, PDD shares dropped by -8.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.66 for Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.10, while it was recorded at 93.01 for the last single week of trading, and 66.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pinduoduo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.34 and a Gross Margin at +65.40. Pinduoduo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.48, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.57.

Pinduoduo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

PDD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pinduoduo Inc. go to 66.83%.

Pinduoduo Inc. [PDD] Insider Position Details

Positions in Pinduoduo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Pinduoduo Inc. [NASDAQ:PDD] by around 64,896,245 shares. Additionally, 187 investors decreased positions by around 45,327,126 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 215,854,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,077,498 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PDD stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,819,533 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 13,204,933 shares during the same period.