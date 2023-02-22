Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] stock Upgrade by Jefferies analyst, price target now $36

Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE: BTU] closed the trading session at $25.85. The company report on February 14, 2023 that PEABODY REPORTS RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Reports Record Earnings; Retires All Senior Secured Debt.

Generates Fourth Quarter Operating Cash Flow of $670 million and Record Free Cash Flow1 of $580 million.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.16 percent and weekly performance of -1.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.65 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, BTU reached to a volume of 6074230 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTU shares is $34.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Peabody Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Peabody Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $22, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on BTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peabody Energy Corporation is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for BTU in the course of the last twelve months was 12.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

BTU stock trade performance evaluation

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.86. With this latest performance, BTU shares dropped by -8.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.11 for Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.80, while it was recorded at 28.61 for the last single week of trading, and 25.09 for the last 200 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Peabody Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Peabody Energy Corporation [BTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,914 million, or 87.50% of BTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTU stocks are: ELLIOTT INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT L.P. with ownership of 23,025,000, which is approximately -10.963% of the company’s market cap and around 1.02% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,597,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $299.8 million in BTU stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $205.06 million in BTU stock with ownership of nearly -27.91% of the company’s market capitalization.

179 institutional holders increased their position in Peabody Energy Corporation [NYSE:BTU] by around 13,065,665 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 16,780,753 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 82,884,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,731,125 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTU stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,457,115 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,029,415 shares during the same period.