Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $205

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: PANW] plunged by -$2.39 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $169.20 during the day while it closed the day at $166.89. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Palo Alto Networks Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Fiscal second quarter revenue and billings each grew 26% year over year to $1.7 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively.

Trailing 12-months GAAP net income positive for period ending January 31, 2023.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock has also gained 0.35% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PANW stock has inclined by 6.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -2.50% and gained 19.60% year-on date.

The market cap for PANW stock reached $51.28 billion, with 299.80 million shares outstanding and 297.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, PANW reached a trading volume of 8567167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PANW shares is $206.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PANW stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $270, while Redburn analysts kept a Buy rating on PANW stock. On November 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for PANW shares from 183 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palo Alto Networks Inc. is set at 4.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for PANW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 98.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for PANW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

PANW stock trade performance evaluation

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.35. With this latest performance, PANW shares gained by 14.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PANW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.09 for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 151.95, while it was recorded at 171.12 for the last single week of trading, and 164.01 for the last 200 days.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PANW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palo Alto Networks Inc. go to 27.87%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,404 million, or 87.30% of PANW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PANW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,851,052, which is approximately 3.263% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,034,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.84 billion in PANW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.66 billion in PANW stock with ownership of nearly 5.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palo Alto Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 719 institutional holders increased their position in Palo Alto Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:PANW] by around 32,153,901 shares. Additionally, 647 investors decreased positions by around 28,680,895 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 193,251,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,086,155 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PANW stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,098,975 shares, while 152 institutional investors sold positions of 6,249,858 shares during the same period.