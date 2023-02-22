Oppenheimer lifts Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: TMDI] gained 18.24% or 0.04 points to close at $0.23 with a heavy trading volume of 8382043 shares. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Titan Medical Announces Executive Leadership Updates and Receipt of Nasdaq Notification Regarding Audit Committee Requirements.

It opened the trading session at $0.188, the shares rose to $0.25 and dropped to $0.188, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TMDI points out that the company has recorded -57.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -76.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.30M shares, TMDI reached to a volume of 8382043 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Titan Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Titan Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Medical Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.64.

Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.74. With this latest performance, TMDI shares dropped by -76.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.29 for Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7110, while it was recorded at 0.2020 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5485 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Medical Inc. [TMDI] shares currently have an operating margin of -154.22. Titan Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.15.

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.14% of TMDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMDI stocks are: ESSEX LLC with ownership of 2,857,640, which is approximately 20.87% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; ALPHAQ ADVISORS LLC, holding 255,587 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $58000.0 in TMDI stocks shares; and KINGSBURY CAPITAL INVESTMENT ADVISORS LLC, currently with $51000.0 in TMDI stock with ownership of nearly 394.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Medical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:TMDI] by around 1,355,600 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 241,423 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 3,309,855 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,906,878 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMDI stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 657,358 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 138,059 shares during the same period.