ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is 27.11% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] loss -3.15% or -2.58 points to close at $79.28 with a heavy trading volume of 6309344 shares. The company report on February 10, 2023 that onsemi Commemorates Transfer of Ownership of East Fishkill, New York Facility from GlobalFoundries with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Acquisition and investments planned for ramp-up at the East Fishkill (EFK) fab create onsemi’s largest U.S. manufacturing site.

EFK enables accelerated growth and differentiation for onsemi’s power, analog and sensing technologies.

It opened the trading session at $80.40, the shares rose to $81.76 and dropped to $79.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ON points out that the company has recorded 9.31% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -77.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.12M shares, ON reached to a volume of 6309344 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $89.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for ON Semiconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on ON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 3.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 21.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

Trading performance analysis for ON stock

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 19.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.32 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.90, while it was recorded at 83.77 for the last single week of trading, and 65.11 for the last 200 days.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.36 and a Gross Margin at +47.99. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.85.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.61.

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 17.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]

There are presently around $33,990 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ON stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 50,792,399, which is approximately 11.347% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 49,935,983 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in ON stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.43 billion in ON stock with ownership of nearly 0.444% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ON Semiconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:ON] by around 35,408,336 shares. Additionally, 349 investors decreased positions by around 33,768,159 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 359,561,165 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,737,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ON stock had 148 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,594,980 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,631,826 shares during the same period.