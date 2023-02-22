Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] stock Upgrade by Raymond James analyst, price target now $35

Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE: OSH] traded at a low on 02/21/23, posting a -0.42 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.30. The company report on February 8, 2023 that CVS Health to Acquire Oak Street Health.

Acquisition further advances CVS Health’s care delivery strategy for consumers.

CVS Health® (NYSE: CVS) and Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) have entered into a definitive agreement under which CVS Health will acquire Oak Street Health in an all-cash transaction at $39 per share, representing an enterprise value of approximately $10.6 billion.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6442297 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Oak Street Health Inc. stands at 0.65% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.26%.

The market cap for OSH stock reached $8.54 billion, with 231.92 million shares outstanding and 220.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.11M shares, OSH reached a trading volume of 6442297 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OSH shares is $36.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Oak Street Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Oak Street Health Inc. stock. On September 12, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for OSH shares from 32 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oak Street Health Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for OSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.32.

Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, OSH shares gained by 21.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.04 for Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.80, while it was recorded at 35.36 for the last single week of trading, and 23.41 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oak Street Health Inc. [OSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -29.15 and a Gross Margin at +0.59. Oak Street Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -175.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.23.

Oak Street Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oak Street Health Inc. go to 30.00%.

There are presently around $8,077 million, or 99.00% of OSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OSH stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 61,384,475, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.80% of the total institutional ownership; NEWLIGHT PARTNERS LP, holding 32,550,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in OSH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $859.11 million in OSH stock with ownership of nearly -3.934% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Oak Street Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Oak Street Health Inc. [NYSE:OSH] by around 14,915,290 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 9,668,554 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 204,221,892 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,805,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OSH stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,406,908 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,688,293 shares during the same period.