Newmont Corporation [NEM] moved down -0.55: Why It’s Important

Newmont Corporation [NYSE: NEM] closed the trading session at $45.17 on 02/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $44.73, while the highest price level was $45.45. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Newmont Announces Appointment of Mining Veteran Natascha Viljoen as Incoming Chief Operating Officer.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that Natascha Viljoen will join the Company’s Executive Leadership Team as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer upon completion of her notice period of up to 12 months.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230214005917/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.30 percent and weekly performance of -6.48 percent. The stock has been moved at 3.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -15.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, NEM reached to a volume of 6855123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Newmont Corporation [NEM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEM shares is $58.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Newmont Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on February 13, 2023, representing the official price target for Newmont Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $50 to $56, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on NEM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newmont Corporation is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.76.

NEM stock trade performance evaluation

Newmont Corporation [NEM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.48. With this latest performance, NEM shares dropped by -15.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.97 for Newmont Corporation [NEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.66, while it was recorded at 45.95 for the last single week of trading, and 50.58 for the last 200 days.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newmont Corporation [NEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.72 and a Gross Margin at +19.49. Newmont Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.71.

Newmont Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Newmont Corporation [NEM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,178 million, or 82.30% of NEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 92,124,821, which is approximately 1.104% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 69,210,466 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.13 billion in NEM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.82 billion in NEM stock with ownership of nearly -0.705% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newmont Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 568 institutional holders increased their position in Newmont Corporation [NYSE:NEM] by around 36,480,618 shares. Additionally, 496 investors decreased positions by around 41,904,362 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 545,442,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 623,827,753 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEM stock had 170 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,595,155 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 6,069,955 shares during the same period.