Morgan Stanley lifts The Gap Inc. [GPS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Gap Inc. [NYSE: GPS] price plunged by -4.66 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Gap Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results on March 9.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) will report its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 financial results by press release on March 9, 2023, at approximately 1:15 p.m. Pacific Time.

In addition, the company will host a conference call to review its fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results on Thursday, March 9, 2023, beginning at approximately 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A sum of 6358937 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.48M shares. The Gap Inc. shares reached a high of $13.56 and dropped to a low of $13.095 until finishing in the latest session at $13.10.

The one-year GPS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.26. The average equity rating for GPS stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on The Gap Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $12.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for The Gap Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for The Gap Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on GPS stock. On August 30, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GPS shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Gap Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.85.

GPS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Gap Inc. [GPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.59. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -0.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for The Gap Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.04, while it was recorded at 13.74 for the last single week of trading, and 11.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Gap Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Gap Inc. [GPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.79 and a Gross Margin at +39.90. The Gap Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.93.

The Gap Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

GPS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Gap Inc. go to -6.55%.

The Gap Inc. [GPS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,909 million, or 59.30% of GPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 37,980,426, which is approximately -0.752% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 23,325,389 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.56 million in GPS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $299.15 million in GPS stock with ownership of nearly -5.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Gap Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in The Gap Inc. [NYSE:GPS] by around 39,502,686 shares. Additionally, 159 investors decreased positions by around 30,654,762 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 151,884,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,041,570 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPS stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,502,903 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,476,828 shares during the same period.