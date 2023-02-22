Market cap of Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] reaches 130.93M – now what?

Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ: BBIG] price plunged by -8.38 percent to reach at -$0.05. The company report on February 21, 2023 that UPDATE ON FILING OF QUARTERLY REPORTS ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTERS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 AND SEPTEMBER 30 2022.

A sum of 5878048 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.49M shares. Vinco Ventures Inc. shares reached a high of $0.565 and dropped to a low of $0.5212 until finishing in the latest session at $0.53.

Guru’s Opinion on Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vinco Ventures Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.96.

BBIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.96. With this latest performance, BBIG shares dropped by -17.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.28 for Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6036, while it was recorded at 0.5885 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1806 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vinco Ventures Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] shares currently have an operating margin of -780.97 and a Gross Margin at -12.87. Vinco Ventures Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7231.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,099.12, with Return on Assets sitting at -326.92.

Vinco Ventures Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Vinco Ventures Inc. [BBIG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $23 million, or 21.50% of BBIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,518,463, which is approximately 3.896% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,365,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.95 million in BBIG stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $2.07 million in BBIG stock with ownership of nearly 3.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

45 institutional holders increased their position in Vinco Ventures Inc. [NASDAQ:BBIG] by around 3,800,446 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 5,154,239 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,521,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,475,736 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBIG stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,023,672 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,643,949 shares during the same period.