Market cap of Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] reaches 7.68M – now what?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] gained 11.25% or 0.02 points to close at $0.17 with a heavy trading volume of 8309911 shares. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Siyata Receives $750,000 Order for Its Next Generation Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Solution (PoC).

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Providing Mission Critical Devices for Large Independent Emergency Medical Service Provider.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global provider of innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) and cellular signal booster solutions, today announced it has received an order for $750,000 for its next-generation MCPTT (mission critical push-to-talk) solution to equip an independent emergency management service (“EMS”) provider. The order includes the Company’s SD7 devices and related accessories.

It opened the trading session at $0.1599, the shares rose to $0.1893 and dropped to $0.1555, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYTA points out that the company has recorded -79.07% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -54.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.85M shares, SYTA reached to a volume of 8309911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

Trading performance analysis for SYTA stock

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.76. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -1.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.25 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1707, while it was recorded at 0.1566 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5424 for the last 200 days.

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -195.90 and a Gross Margin at +11.40. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -313.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -198.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.52.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of SYTA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYTA stocks are: CONCORD WEALTH PARTNERS with ownership of 698,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.75% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 133,378 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23000.0 in SYTA stocks shares; and CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC, currently with $4000.0 in SYTA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Siyata Mobile Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ:SYTA] by around 874,960 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 743,219 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 711,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 906,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYTA stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 874,960 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 708,548 shares during the same period.