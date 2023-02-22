Market cap of Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] reaches 862.33M – now what?

Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ: QRTEA] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.24 during the day while it closed the day at $2.13. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Livestreaming Leader QVC Teams Up with Nicole Ari Parker and Boris Kodjoe to Launch Gymwrap Activewear Collection.

the performance wear line launches today.

QVC®, a premier fashion and accessories retailer and leader in video commerce and multiplatform shopping, today announced the launch of Gymwrap with creator Nicole Ari Parker and co-founder, fellow actor and husband Boris Kodjoe. A female-founded and Black Owned Business, Gymwrap Created by Nicole Ari Parker offers a complete head-to-toe activewear line tailored to the needs of women with an on-the-go lifestyle. The performance wear line features new styles created especially for QVC and will be available to shop on QVC.com and across all QVC platforms beginning February 21. Nicole and Boris will also make their live on-air QVC debut on Friday, February 24, at 9 a.m. EST. QVC is part of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEA, QRTEB, QRTEP).

Qurate Retail Inc. stock has also loss -12.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QRTEA stock has inclined by 2.90% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.80% and gained 30.67% year-on date.

The market cap for QRTEA stock reached $862.33 million, with 381.00 million shares outstanding and 341.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.44M shares, QRTEA reached a trading volume of 8230997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QRTEA shares is $1.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QRTEA stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Qurate Retail Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $11.50 to $6.30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Qurate Retail Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on QRTEA stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for QRTEA shares from 10 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Qurate Retail Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for QRTEA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54.

QRTEA stock trade performance evaluation

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.70. With this latest performance, QRTEA shares gained by 5.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QRTEA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.52 for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.06, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.63 for the last 200 days.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.47 and a Gross Margin at +24.22. Qurate Retail Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.05.

Qurate Retail Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QRTEA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Qurate Retail Inc. go to -8.00%.

Qurate Retail Inc. [QRTEA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $675 million, or 85.90% of QRTEA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QRTEA stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 48,026,011, which is approximately -2.692% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,398,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.53 million in QRTEA stocks shares; and FPR PARTNERS LLC, currently with $55.17 million in QRTEA stock with ownership of nearly 18.319% of the company’s market capitalization.

133 institutional holders increased their position in Qurate Retail Inc. [NASDAQ:QRTEA] by around 43,627,992 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 42,737,632 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 230,764,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,129,653 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QRTEA stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,277,016 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 17,086,473 shares during the same period.