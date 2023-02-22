Market cap of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] reaches 1.36B – now what?

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE: HLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 12.07% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.04%. The company report on February 20, 2023 that Helix Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (“Helix”) (NYSE: HLX) reported net income1 of $2.7 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to net losses of $18.8 million, or $(0.12) per diluted share, for the third quarter 2022 and $25.9 million, or $(0.17) per diluted share, for the fourth quarter 2021. Helix reported adjusted EBITDA2 of $49.2 million for the fourth quarter 2022 compared to $52.6 million for the third quarter 2022 and $8.8 million for the fourth quarter 2021.

For the full year 2022, Helix reported a net loss of $87.8 million, or $(0.58) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $61.5 million, or $(0.41) per diluted share, for the full year 2021. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2022 was $121.0 million compared to $96.3 million for the full year 2021. The table below summarizes our results of operations:.

Over the last 12 months, HLX stock rose by 104.31%. The one-year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.84. The average equity rating for HLX stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.36 billion, with 151.33 million shares outstanding and 142.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, HLX stock reached a trading volume of 6962077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLX shares is $8.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $6 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $4.50 to $5.60, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on HLX stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HLX shares from 5.30 to 4.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLX in the course of the last twelve months was 94.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

HLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.04. With this latest performance, HLX shares gained by 10.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.55 for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.38, while it was recorded at 8.04 for the last single week of trading, and 5.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.12 and a Gross Margin at +2.28. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.56.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [HLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,194 million, or 88.40% of HLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 25,383,202, which is approximately 3.224% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,462,456 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.97 million in HLX stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $68.08 million in HLX stock with ownership of nearly 2.061% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. [NYSE:HLX] by around 14,058,758 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 11,355,446 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 114,352,597 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,766,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,377,768 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,335,014 shares during the same period.