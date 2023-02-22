Market cap of Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] reaches 3.23B – now what?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.02% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 32.82%. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Salix Announces 2023 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program.

Salix to Provide Scholarships to 10 Students Living with GI Diseases.

Over the last 12 months, BHC stock dropped by -62.65%. The one-year Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.75. The average equity rating for BHC stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.23 billion, with 362.50 million shares outstanding and 344.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.72M shares, BHC stock reached a trading volume of 10993654 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHC shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.82. With this latest performance, BHC shares gained by 22.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 65.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.53, while it was recorded at 8.46 for the last single week of trading, and 7.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

BHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 2.60%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,668 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $251.44 million in BHC stocks shares; and GOLDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $202.41 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly 29.107% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bausch Health Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 65,886,004 shares. Additionally, 174 investors decreased positions by around 31,635,278 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 182,994,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 280,515,718 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,341,712 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 11,385,151 shares during the same period.