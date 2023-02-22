Market cap of ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] reaches 744.00M – now what?

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE: ARR] loss -4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $5.63 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2023 that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Announces Q4 Results and December 31, 2022 Financial Position.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. represents 145.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $744.00 million with the latest information. ARR stock price has been found in the range of $5.58 to $5.79.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.95M shares, ARR reached a trading volume of 8362662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARR shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stock. On May 26, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ARR shares from 9 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66.

Trading performance analysis for ARR stock

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.60. With this latest performance, ARR shares dropped by -7.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.00 for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 6.39 for the last 200 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.13.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. go to -11.36%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [ARR]

There are presently around $414 million, or 52.30% of ARR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,602,620, which is approximately 14.382% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,111,119 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $85.08 million in ARR stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $24.76 million in ARR stock with ownership of nearly 0.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. [NYSE:ARR] by around 10,437,227 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 4,972,416 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 58,069,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,478,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARR stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 598,497 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 890,439 shares during the same period.