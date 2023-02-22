Market cap of Akanda Corp. [AKAN] reaches 8.24M – now what?

Akanda Corp. [NASDAQ: AKAN] traded at a low on 02/21/23, posting a -18.04 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.24. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Canmart Ends CEO Service Agreement; Akanda Approves Appointment of Director.

International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) today announced its subsidiary Canmart Ltd. brought Tejinder Virk’s Service Agreement dated June 2, 2021 (the “Service Agreement”) to an immediate end with effect from February 13th, 2023.

As disclosed on February 7th, 2023, the Company disclosed Mr. Virk’s attempt to end the Service Agreement without providing the requisite period of notice required under the Service Agreement, his interpretation of the Service Agreement, and allegations of Breach of Contract. On February 13th, 2023, the Company informed Mr. Virk that it had reached the conclusion that it has a right to bring the Service Agreement to an end with immediate effect. Accordingly, Mr. Virk was summarily dismissed and will be paid through February 13th.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8096766 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Akanda Corp. stands at 25.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 38.20%.

The market cap for AKAN stock reached $8.24 million, with 34.04 million shares outstanding and 11.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.41M shares, AKAN reached a trading volume of 8096766 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Akanda Corp. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AKAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 74.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22.

Akanda Corp. [AKAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.39. With this latest performance, AKAN shares gained by 13.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.74% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AKAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.71 for Akanda Corp. [AKAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2063, while it was recorded at 0.2654 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6480 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Akanda Corp. [AKAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -14772.98 and a Gross Margin at -6493.36. Akanda Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19625.88.

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.57% of AKAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AKAN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 354,719, which is approximately 1166.854% of the company’s market cap and around 65.94% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 62,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15000.0 in AKAN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $8000.0 in AKAN stock with ownership of nearly 25.46% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Akanda Corp. [NASDAQ:AKAN] by around 455,864 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 264,879 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 187,278 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,465 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AKAN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,373 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 264,879 shares during the same period.