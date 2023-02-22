Market Analysts see Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] gaining to $11. Time to buy?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE: VVNT] traded at a low on 02/21/23, posting a -5.38 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.25. The company report on January 30, 2023 that Vivint Named “Home Security Company of the Year” in Seventh Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program.

The Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company in North America, was selected as “Home Security Company of the Year” in the seventh annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. The program is conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global Internet of Things (IoT) market today.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13968896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vivint Smart Home Inc. stands at 1.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.54%.

The market cap for VVNT stock reached $2.42 billion, with 213.04 million shares outstanding and 196.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.91M shares, VVNT reached a trading volume of 13968896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VVNT shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VVNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Vivint Smart Home Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI dropped their target price from $17 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Vivint Smart Home Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Imperial Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on VVNT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vivint Smart Home Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VVNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48.

How has VVNT stock performed recently?

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.70. With this latest performance, VVNT shares dropped by -5.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VVNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.04 for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.91, while it was recorded at 11.77 for the last single week of trading, and 7.66 for the last 200 days.

Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.43 and a Gross Margin at +33.36. Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.65.

Vivint Smart Home Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Insider trade positions for Vivint Smart Home Inc. [VVNT]

There are presently around $1,892 million, or 82.50% of VVNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VVNT stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 99,889,464, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 25,160,560 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.06 million in VVNT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $68.86 million in VVNT stock with ownership of nearly 5.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vivint Smart Home Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Vivint Smart Home Inc. [NYSE:VVNT] by around 22,334,765 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,941,616 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 140,937,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,213,619 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VVNT stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,297,120 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 3,165,175 shares during the same period.