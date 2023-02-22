Market Analysts see United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gaining to $55. Time to buy?

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] price plunged by -2.88 percent to reach at -$1.43. The company report on February 21, 2023 that United Rallies Businesses and Consumers with New, First-of-its-Kind $100+ Million Sustainable Flight Fund.

Investment vehicle supports start-ups focused on the reduction of carbon emissions in aviation through sustainable aviation fuel research, technology and production.

Fund starts with more than $100 million investment from United and its inaugural corporate partners like JPMorgan Chase, GE Aerospace, Honeywell, and Air Canada.

A sum of 5380893 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 8.17M shares. United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $49.39 and dropped to a low of $47.81 until finishing in the latest session at $48.20.

The one-year UAL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.13. The average equity rating for UAL stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $57.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 12.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

UAL Stock Performance Analysis:

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.01. With this latest performance, UAL shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.49, while it was recorded at 49.36 for the last single week of trading, and 41.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into United Airlines Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.51 and a Gross Margin at +8.92. United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98.

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,200 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,156,084, which is approximately 3.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,070,249 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.16 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $829.57 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly 3.65% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 29,701,491 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 15,089,542 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 166,836,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,627,869 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,082,374 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 2,340,407 shares during the same period.