Market Analysts see Owlet Inc. [OWLT] falling to $5.50. Time to buy?

Owlet Inc. [NYSE: OWLT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 16.64% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.91%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Owlet Announces $30 Million Private Placement Financing.

Owlet, Inc. (NYSE: OWLT) (“Owlet” or the “Company”) today announced it has consummated a sale of its newly issued Series A convertible preferred stock (“Series A preferred stock”) and warrants to purchase its Class A common stock (“common stock”) in a private placement with certain institutional and other accredited investors for gross proceeds to Owlet of $30 million, before deducting offering expenses. The transaction closed on February 17, 2023 and involved participation from new and existing investors.

Pursuant to the terms of the definitive agreements and the closing of the private placement, Owlet has issued shares of Series A preferred stock that are convertible into approximately 61.2 million shares of common stock. Each purchaser will also receive a warrant to purchase 180% of the number of shares of common stock into which their Series A preferred stock is convertible. The warrants will have a per share exercise price of $0.333 and will be exercisable by the holder at any time on or after the issuance date for a period of five years.

Over the last 12 months, OWLT stock dropped by -76.20%. The one-year Owlet Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 77.4. The average equity rating for OWLT stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $44.65 million, with 111.78 million shares outstanding and 101.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 423.48K shares, OWLT stock reached a trading volume of 12665257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Owlet Inc. [OWLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWLT shares is $1.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Owlet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Owlet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on OWLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Owlet Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21.

OWLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Owlet Inc. [OWLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.91. With this latest performance, OWLT shares dropped by -26.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.17 for Owlet Inc. [OWLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5345, while it was recorded at 0.3501 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5390 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Owlet Inc. Fundamentals:

Owlet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

OWLT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWLT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Owlet Inc. go to 16.20%.

Owlet Inc. [OWLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19 million, or 40.70% of OWLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWLT stocks are: ECLIPSE VENTURES, LLC with ownership of 28,492,332, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; PELION, INC., holding 4,556,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 million in OWLT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.32 million in OWLT stock with ownership of nearly 0.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Owlet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Owlet Inc. [NYSE:OWLT] by around 2,277,092 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 681,090 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 45,468,028 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,426,210 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWLT stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,847,211 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 258,618 shares during the same period.