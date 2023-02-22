Market Analysts see CVS Health Corporation [CVS] falling to $100. Time to buy?

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.08% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.50%. The company report on February 8, 2023 that CVS HEALTH REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) today announced operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, CVS stock dropped by -14.35%. The one-year CVS Health Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.92. The average equity rating for CVS stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $111.74 billion, with 1.31 billion shares outstanding and 1.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.76M shares, CVS stock reached a trading volume of 7212622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $113.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $124 to $119. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CVS stock. On May 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CVS shares from 122 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CVS Stock Performance Analysis:

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.50. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.28 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.13, while it was recorded at 88.21 for the last single week of trading, and 95.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CVS Health Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.08 and a Gross Margin at +16.92. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.74.

CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 5.71%.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $91,052 million, or 80.70% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 117,533,372, which is approximately 1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,974,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.32 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.07 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -0.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 1,181 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 44,078,289 shares. Additionally, 1,125 investors decreased positions by around 42,697,836 shares, while 231 investors held positions by with 952,391,064 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,039,167,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 213 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,589,306 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 3,114,137 shares during the same period.