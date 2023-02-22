Market Analysts see ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] falling to $18. Time to buy?

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CHPT] loss -6.87% on the last trading session, reaching $11.38 price per share at the time. The company report on February 9, 2023 that ChargePoint to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on March 2, 2023.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT), a leading electric vehicle charging network, today announced it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, ended January 31, 2023, after market close on March 2, 2023. ChargePoint management will host a conference call to review its financial results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time (4:30 p.m. Eastern time) on the same day.

A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible from the “Events and Presentations” section of ChargePoint’s investor relations website (investors.chargepoint.com) on March 2, 2023. A replay will be available after the conclusion of the webcast and archived for one year. A copy of the press release with the financial results will also be available on ChargePoint’s investor relations website prior to the commencement of the webcast.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. represents 341.68 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.02 billion with the latest information. CHPT stock price has been found in the range of $11.35 to $12.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 9.97M shares, CHPT reached a trading volume of 6886119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHPT shares is $20.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CHPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is set at 0.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

Trading performance analysis for CHPT stock

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.70. With this latest performance, CHPT shares gained by 2.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.48 for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.94, while it was recorded at 12.35 for the last single week of trading, and 13.11 for the last 200 days.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -110.14 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -54.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -48.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.76.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [CHPT]

There are presently around $1,728 million, or 53.40% of CHPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHPT stocks are: LINSE CAPITAL LLC with ownership of 24,792,264, which is approximately -25.542% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 24,365,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $277.27 million in CHPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $149.07 million in CHPT stock with ownership of nearly 24.936% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CHPT] by around 18,576,670 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 21,170,094 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 112,125,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,872,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHPT stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,476,368 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,953,802 shares during the same period.