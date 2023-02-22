Market Analysts see BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] gaining to $16. Time to buy?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: BCRX] traded at a low on 02/21/23, posting a -15.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $8.64. The company report on February 21, 2023 that BioCryst Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Upcoming Key Milestones.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

—ORLADEYO net revenue of $70.7 million for Q4 2022 and $251.6 million for FY 2022—.

—ORLADEYO net revenue in 2023 expected to be no less than $320 million—.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13616108 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 5.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.00%.

The market cap for BCRX stock reached $1.57 billion, with 186.18 million shares outstanding and 184.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, BCRX reached a trading volume of 13616108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BCRX shares is $16.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BCRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on BCRX stock. On April 18, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BCRX shares from 22 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for BCRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.57.

How has BCRX stock performed recently?

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.87. With this latest performance, BCRX shares dropped by -16.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -54.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BCRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.96 for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 9.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.68 for the last 200 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -113.08 and a Gross Margin at +94.88. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -117.11.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [BCRX]

There are presently around $1,359 million, or 81.10% of BCRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BCRX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,918,955, which is approximately 8.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,204,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $122.73 million in BCRX stocks shares; and BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP, currently with $109.82 million in BCRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:BCRX] by around 21,920,357 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 13,003,578 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 122,362,221 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,286,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BCRX stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,237,450 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,644,080 shares during the same period.