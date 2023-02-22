Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] moved down -3.44: Why It’s Important

Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE: MRO] price plunged by -3.44 percent to reach at -$0.92. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Marathon Oil Announces 2023 Capital Budget and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Returned $3 Billion of Capital to Shareholders in 2022.

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE: MRO) reported full year 2022 net income of $3,612 million, or $5.26 per diluted share, which includes the impact of certain items not typically represented in analysts’ earnings estimates and that would otherwise affect comparability of results. Adjusted net income was $3,078 million, or $4.48 per diluted share. Net operating cash flow was $5,428 million, or $5,410 million before changes in working capital (adjusted CFO). Free cash flow was $3,978 million, or $3,947 million before changes in working capital and including Equatorial Guinea (E.G.) distributions (adjusted FCF).

A sum of 17608806 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.28M shares. Marathon Oil Corporation shares reached a high of $26.23 and dropped to a low of $25.5125 until finishing in the latest session at $25.86.

The one-year MRO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.47. The average equity rating for MRO stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRO shares is $34.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Marathon Oil Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 16, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2023, representing the official price target for Marathon Oil Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $28, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on MRO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Oil Corporation is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

MRO Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.81. With this latest performance, MRO shares dropped by -5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.02, while it was recorded at 26.64 for the last single week of trading, and 26.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Oil Corporation Fundamentals:

Marathon Oil Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MRO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Oil Corporation go to 23.93%.

Marathon Oil Corporation [MRO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,968 million, or 79.30% of MRO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 74,255,910, which is approximately -5.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,915,102 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.47 billion in MRO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.17 billion in MRO stock with ownership of nearly -2.952% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Oil Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 386 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Oil Corporation [NYSE:MRO] by around 43,891,277 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 65,436,936 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 392,124,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 501,452,395 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRO stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,703,176 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 7,218,875 shares during the same period.