Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Is Currently 2.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] traded at a high on 02/17/23, posting a 2.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.93. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Lumen research reveals latest DDoS stats, trends, predictions and costs.

Nearly 90% of Q4 DDoS attacks were potentially ‘hit and run” style, probing attacks.

Lumen Technologies® (NYSE: LUMN) today released its latest report detailing Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) activity from Q4- and full-year 2022. The report includes 2023 predictions, a DDoS cost breakdown, and Q4 and full-year data from the Lumen DDoS mitigation service.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 22601360 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Lumen Technologies Inc. stands at 4.75% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.98%.

The market cap for LUMN stock reached $3.97 billion, with 1.03 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 26.73M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 22601360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $4.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 1.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has LUMN stock performed recently?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, LUMN shares dropped by -21.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.30 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.15, while it was recorded at 3.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.28 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.45. Lumen Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.99.

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Insider trade positions for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $3,223 million, or 80.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 115,778,437, which is approximately -2.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 77,857,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $305.98 million in LUMN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $211.81 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -12.972% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 358 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 152,309,475 shares. Additionally, 408 investors decreased positions by around 162,045,803 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 505,657,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 820,012,412 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,177,297 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 12,543,163 shares during the same period.