KeyCorp [KEY] stock Upgrade by Odeon analyst, price target now $20.36

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.80%. The company report on February 17, 2023 that The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts Receives $225,000 Grant From KeyBank Foundation.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts has received a community impact grant from KeyBank Foundation in the amount of $225,000 payable over three years. The funding will support the Food Bank’s goal of increasing the availability of culturally appropriate food at its 25 Mobile Food Bank distribution sites. The Mobile Food Bank delivers a truck full of free fresh and non-perishable groceries from The Food Bank’s warehouse directly to a community site for immediate distribution to residents. The program reaches under-served populations throughout western Massachusetts that do not have access to healthy foods, including families, seniors and children. Much of The Food Bank’s culturally appropriate inventory for underserved communities must be purchased with funding raised from private foundations, businesses and individuals.

The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts leads the region’s emergency food network, partnering with 167 independent local member, food pantries and meal sites across all four counties of western Massachusetts – Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties. The Food Bank also operates 76 bi-weekly and monthly direct-to-household food distribution sites across the region – the Mobile Food Bank and 51 Brown Bags sites for elders at local senior centers. Last year, The Food Bank distributed 13.9 million pounds of food – the equivalent of 11.6 million meals — to an average of 92,000 people every month.

Over the last 12 months, KEY stock dropped by -28.06%. The one-year KeyCorp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.65. The average equity rating for KEY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.21 billion, with 933.33 million shares outstanding and 929.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.02M shares, KEY stock reached a trading volume of 10471157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on KeyCorp [KEY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on KEY stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 18.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 18.81.

KEY Stock Performance Analysis:

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.80. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 6.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.02 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.19, while it was recorded at 19.06 for the last single week of trading, and 18.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into KeyCorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.70. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

KEY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 6.00%.

KeyCorp [KEY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,498 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 110,209,070, which is approximately 1.284% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 81,368,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.51 billion in KEY stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $947.26 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly -0.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 418 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,781,129 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 50,402,701 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 683,060,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,243,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,123,494 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 13,021,387 shares during the same period.