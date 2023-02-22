Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] Stock trading around $35.55 per share: What’s Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ: KDP] loss -0.34% or -0.12 points to close at $35.55 with a heavy trading volume of 7087684 shares. The company report on February 7, 2023 that Keurig Dr Pepper Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable in U.S. dollars, on the Company’s common stock. The regular quarterly dividend will be paid on April 14, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $35.62, the shares rose to $35.69 and dropped to $35.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KDP points out that the company has recorded -11.04% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.75M shares, KDP reached to a volume of 7087684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $40.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $40 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $43, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on KDP stock. On September 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KDP shares from 39 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 31.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

Trading performance analysis for KDP stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.31. With this latest performance, KDP shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.16 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.76, while it was recorded at 35.64 for the last single week of trading, and 36.85 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.61 and a Gross Margin at +50.40. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. go to 6.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [KDP]

There are presently around $27,129 million, or 54.10% of KDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,957,583, which is approximately 5.439% of the company’s market cap and around 37.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,223,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 billion in KDP stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.82 billion in KDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.014% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 408 institutional holders increased their position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. [NASDAQ:KDP] by around 66,186,950 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 58,321,880 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 638,609,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 763,118,114 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KDP stock had 127 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,803,484 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 2,503,384 shares during the same period.