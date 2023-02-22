JD.com Inc. [JD] fell -15.96% so far this year. What now?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] price plunged by -11.03 percent to reach at -$5.85. The company report on February 1, 2023 that JD.com Included in 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Leading supply chain-based technology and service provider JD.com is included in the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), which was announced on January 31. It is the first time the company has been listed in the index.

Pang Zhang, Chief Human Resources Officer of JD.com, said, “We are pleased to be included in the 2023 GEI, which is a welcomed recognition of JD.com’s progress in building diversity and inclusion. We deeply believe that employees’ development should not be limited by gender and that their growth should take precedence over business success.”.

A sum of 23360941 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.64M shares. JD.com Inc. shares reached a high of $48.959 and dropped to a low of $46.67 until finishing in the latest session at $47.17.

The one-year JD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.95. The average equity rating for JD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $81.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $100 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Atlantic Equities analysts kept a Overweight rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 11.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

JD Stock Performance Analysis:

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.03. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -21.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.05 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.49, while it was recorded at 51.77 for the last single week of trading, and 56.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JD.com Inc. Fundamentals:

JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

JD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 31.81%.

JD.com Inc. [JD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,555 million, or 16.10% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 21,861,697, which is approximately -8.768% of the company’s market cap and around 5.59% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 21,812,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 billion in JD stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $661.98 million in JD stock with ownership of nearly -8.368% of the company’s market capitalization.

250 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 27,532,491 shares. Additionally, 304 investors decreased positions by around 47,277,427 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 148,960,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 223,770,835 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,577,267 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 11,627,102 shares during the same period.