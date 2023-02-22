IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] Revenue clocked in at $1.33 billion, down -9.69% YTD: What’s Next?

IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE: IAG] loss -5.28% on the last trading session, reaching $2.33 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that IAMGOLD Reports 2022 Attributable Reserves of 11.6 Million Ounces and Attributable M&I Resources of 24.1 Million Ounces.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

All amounts are in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated.Measured and indicated resources are quoted inclusive of proven and probable reserves for all sites and projects.

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – February 16, 2023) – IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) (TSX: IMG) (“IAMGOLD” or the “Company”) announces its updated Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources (“MRMR”) statement as of December 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). A complete MRMR table (Table 6) including a detailed by-asset breakdown can be found at the end of this news release, with a summary of year over year changes as follows:.

IAMGOLD Corporation represents 487.64 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.14 billion with the latest information. IAG stock price has been found in the range of $2.325 to $2.435.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.10M shares, IAG reached a trading volume of 5403406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAG shares is $2.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for IAMGOLD Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for IAMGOLD Corporation stock. On October 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for IAG shares from 2.10 to 1.65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAMGOLD Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Trading performance analysis for IAG stock

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.63. With this latest performance, IAG shares dropped by -14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.06 for IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.53, while it was recorded at 2.46 for the last single week of trading, and 1.84 for the last 200 days.

IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.86 and a Gross Margin at +10.18. IAMGOLD Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.22.

IAMGOLD Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at IAMGOLD Corporation [IAG]

There are presently around $590 million, or 76.80% of IAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAG stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 44,904,343, which is approximately -2.608% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., holding 36,737,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.05 million in IAG stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $61.55 million in IAG stock with ownership of nearly 1.005% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAMGOLD Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in IAMGOLD Corporation [NYSE:IAG] by around 21,848,361 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 27,916,063 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 180,701,695 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 230,466,119 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,155,785 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,681,185 shares during the same period.