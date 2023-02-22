Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Stock trading around $0.15 per share: What’s Next?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] closed the trading session at $0.15 on 02/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.141, while the highest price level was $0.158. The company report on February 17, 2023 that Helbiz Partners with Say Technologies, a Robinhood Subsidiary, to Support A New Shareholder Engagement Program.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Helbiz Investors will be eligible to receive Digital Dividend Coupons to be used across the Helbiz Ecosystem starting from April 15, 2023.

Helbiz (Nasdaq: HLBZ), amongst global leaders in micro-mobility services, announces its initial step towards the implementation of its digital dividend coupon strategy by partnering with Say Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Robinhood Markets. The collaboration with Say Technologies will enable Helbiz to enhance shareholder loyalty by increasing its communication and transparency with shareholders. Investors who hold HLBZ shares will be qualified to obtain a digital dividend coupon from Helbiz, which can be utilized as a discount or credit towards an extensive range of services available on the Helbiz Ecosystem and affiliated portals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.26 percent and weekly performance of -12.28 percent. The stock has been moved at -86.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -19.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 62.53M shares, HLBZ reached to a volume of 26881723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56.

HLBZ stock trade performance evaluation

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.28. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares gained by 19.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.59 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1856, while it was recorded at 0.1575 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5305 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, holding 860,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.13 million in HLBZ stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $73000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly 1360.387% of the company’s market capitalization.

13 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 1,662,619 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 295,657 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,666,939 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,625,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 357,555 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 285,513 shares during the same period.