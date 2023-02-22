Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] is 37.58% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ: HCDI] traded at a high on 02/21/23, posting a 45.71 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.51. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Harbor Custom Development, Inc Contracts to Sell Mills Crossing Townhomes for $14,250,000.

“The Company is excited to announce the purchase and sale agreement for Mills Crossing, the first of our six current multi-family projects under construction. In addition to the positive financial outcome for Harbor, we are pleased to work with Kitsap Community Resource’s on the sale of Mills Crossing which will provide essential, affordable housing for families in Kitsap County,” stated Sterling Griffin, President and CEO of Harbor Custom Development, Inc.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27953845 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Harbor Custom Development Inc. stands at 30.59% while the volatility over the past one month is 15.87%.

The market cap for HCDI stock reached $7.14 million, with 14.35 million shares outstanding and 10.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 94.01K shares, HCDI reached a trading volume of 27953845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HCDI shares is $2.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HCDI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harbor Custom Development Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for HCDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

How has HCDI stock performed recently?

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.76. With this latest performance, HCDI shares dropped by -11.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HCDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.16 for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4764, while it was recorded at 0.3868 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0740 for the last 200 days.

Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.90 and a Gross Margin at +28.82. Harbor Custom Development Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.71.

Insider trade positions for Harbor Custom Development Inc. [HCDI]

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.60% of HCDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HCDI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 329,341, which is approximately -3.664% of the company’s market cap and around 25.01% of the total institutional ownership; INTELLECTUS PARTNERS, LLC, holding 283,770 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.14 million in HCDI stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $71000.0 in HCDI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harbor Custom Development Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Harbor Custom Development Inc. [NASDAQ:HCDI] by around 58,501 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 127,745 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 1,036,212 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,222,458 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HCDI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,428 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 9,275 shares during the same period.