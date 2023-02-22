For Macy’s Inc. [M], Analyst sees a rise to $28. What next?

Macy’s Inc. [NYSE: M] closed the trading session at $20.82 on 02/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.68, while the highest price level was $21.92. The company report on February 15, 2023 that BLOOMINGDALE’S ANNOUNCES THE CAROUSEL @ BLOOMINGDALE’S: FEMALE FOUNDERS CURATED BY TIKA SUMPTER.

In honor of Women’s History Month, the iconic retailer partners with Tika Sumpter to curate the latest pop-up shop with an exciting assortment of items from 50 female-founded and owned brands.

Bloomingdale’s announced today The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Female Founders Curated by Tika Sumpter – a celebration of female entrepreneurs in honor of Women’s History Month. Bloomingdale’s is partnering with actress and producer Tika Sumpter to take over the retailer’s Spring Carousel and showcase a curated assortment of must-have home, self-care, fashion, accessories, and kids’ products from 50 female-founded and owned brands including Kaleidadope, Kim Hill, The Spice Suite, Candice Luther, Estelle Glassware, Cult Gaia, and more.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.82 percent and weekly performance of -6.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 7.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.16 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.75M shares, M reached to a volume of 11363342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Macy’s Inc. [M]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for M shares is $23.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on M stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Macy’s Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Macy’s Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $22, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on M stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Macy’s Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for M stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for M in the course of the last twelve months was 4.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

M stock trade performance evaluation

Macy’s Inc. [M] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, M shares dropped by -8.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for M stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Macy’s Inc. [M]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.08, while it was recorded at 22.12 for the last single week of trading, and 20.12 for the last 200 days.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Macy’s Inc. [M] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.05 and a Gross Margin at +37.41. Macy’s Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 46.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.54.

Macy’s Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Macy’s Inc. [M] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for M. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Macy’s Inc. go to -7.75%.

Macy’s Inc. [M]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,638 million, or 83.60% of M stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of M stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,341,860, which is approximately 7.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,178,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $545.03 million in M stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $220.18 million in M stock with ownership of nearly 0.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Macy’s Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 256 institutional holders increased their position in Macy’s Inc. [NYSE:M] by around 34,743,253 shares. Additionally, 177 investors decreased positions by around 30,213,655 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 157,798,095 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,755,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. M stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,509,109 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,765,062 shares during the same period.