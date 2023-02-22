For Corning Incorporated [GLW], Analyst sees a rise to $36. What next?

Corning Incorporated [NYSE: GLW] plunged by -$0.97 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $35.29 during the day while it closed the day at $34.61. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Corning Announces Increase in Quarterly Dividend.

Edward Schlesinger, Corning’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, commented, “Today’s dividend announcement reflects Corning’s confidence that we’re continuing to build a solid foundation for the future. Our growth drivers remain intact, and we are well positioned to deliver multiyear growth while continuing to reward our shareholders.”.

Corning Incorporated stock has also loss -2.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GLW stock has inclined by 3.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.37% and gained 8.36% year-on date.

The market cap for GLW stock reached $28.30 billion, with 843.00 million shares outstanding and 763.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, GLW reached a trading volume of 6262300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Corning Incorporated [GLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLW shares is $37.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLW stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Corning Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Corning Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on GLW stock. On May 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GLW shares from 46 to 37.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corning Incorporated is set at 0.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLW in the course of the last twelve months was 358.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GLW stock trade performance evaluation

Corning Incorporated [GLW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, GLW shares dropped by -3.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.74 for Corning Incorporated [GLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.51, while it was recorded at 35.31 for the last single week of trading, and 33.75 for the last 200 days.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Corning Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Corning Incorporated [GLW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corning Incorporated go to 9.90%.

Corning Incorporated [GLW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $20,401 million, or 70.00% of GLW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,196,146, which is approximately 1.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,529,116 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in GLW stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $1.21 billion in GLW stock with ownership of nearly 1.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corning Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 548 institutional holders increased their position in Corning Incorporated [NYSE:GLW] by around 34,273,256 shares. Additionally, 495 investors decreased positions by around 30,278,369 shares, while 215 investors held positions by with 524,898,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 589,450,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLW stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,193,007 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 3,539,157 shares during the same period.