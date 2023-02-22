Dow Inc. [DOW] is 12.80% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] price plunged by -2.22 percent to reach at -$1.29. The company report on February 20, 2023 that Dow’s Seek Together Podcast Series | Episode 6: Water & Waste.

Did you know that around 90% of the world’s population lives within walking distance of a river system? Many people’s lives depend on how healthy these rivers are. “If rivers are unhealthy, people risk being unhealthy too”, said Zach Green, President at Be Alive Studios. “And so, we need to come together to do something about it.”

One of the initiatives that aims to do just that is Rivers are Life (RaL). Dow is a founding member of RaL, a platform for creating a human connection with rivers around the world, to inspire the need to improve, protect and preserve them. By demonstrating the many ways in which they reveal their beauty and wonder, the life and our own lives carried in or upon their waters, they inspire us collectively to act and treat them as the valuable resources they are.

A sum of 6611933 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.81M shares. Dow Inc. shares reached a high of $57.88 and dropped to a low of $56.70 until finishing in the latest session at $56.84.

The one-year DOW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.69. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $58.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $48 to $59. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock. On September 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 71 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 7.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -1.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.49, while it was recorded at 58.63 for the last single week of trading, and 53.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.37 and a Gross Margin at +13.81. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

DOW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -2.61%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $25,419 million, or 65.60% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,927,483, which is approximately -4.424% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 44,896,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.55 billion in DOW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.08 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -0.923% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 775 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 25,244,017 shares. Additionally, 647 investors decreased positions by around 34,603,172 shares, while 214 investors held positions by with 387,362,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 447,209,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,497,141 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,619,801 shares during the same period.