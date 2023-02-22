DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] Stock trading around $59.61 per share: What’s Next?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] slipped around -4.86 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $59.61 at the close of the session, down -7.54%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that DocuSign Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

DocuSign (Nasdaq: DOCU) today announced that its fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 results will be released on Thursday, March 9, 2023, after the close of the market. The company will host a conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Standard Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time) to discuss its financial results. A live webcast of the event will be available on the DocuSign Investor Relations website at investor.docusign.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 877-407-0784 or internationally at 201-689-8560. A replay will be available domestically at 844-512-2921 or internationally at 412-317-6671 until midnight (ET) March 23, 2023 using the passcode 13736321.

DocuSign Inc. stock is now 7.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOCU Stock saw the intraday high of $60.49 and lowest of $58.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 123.50, which means current price is +14.26% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.41M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 7113234 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $63.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $50 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $54 to $50, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on DOCU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 32.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.62. With this latest performance, DOCU shares gained by 5.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.78 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.28, while it was recorded at 63.97 for the last single week of trading, and 59.80 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.68 and a Gross Margin at +77.24. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.32.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.87.

DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $9,391 million, or 78.60% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,056,614, which is approximately 3.112% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,297,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $792.67 million in DOCU stocks shares; and POLEN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $489.4 million in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly -5.055% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 355 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 28,941,369 shares. Additionally, 400 investors decreased positions by around 26,509,358 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 102,084,462 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,535,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 131 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,167,551 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,418,132 shares during the same period.