Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Is Currently -5.58 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] slipped around -0.88 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $14.89 at the close of the session, down -5.58%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Coupang to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 28, 2023.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) will release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. The release will be available after U.S. market close and an accompanying live webcast will begin at 5:30 PM Eastern Time the same day.

The earnings release, presentation and webcast will be available at the Coupang Investor Relations website, https://ir.aboutcoupang.com. Following the call, a replay and related transcript will be available at the same website.

Coupang Inc. stock is now 1.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPNG Stock saw the intraday high of $15.65 and lowest of $14.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.12, which means current price is +1.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, CPNG reached a trading volume of 8503562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coupang Inc. [CPNG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $23.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27.80, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on CPNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

How has CPNG stock performed recently?

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.25 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.35, while it was recorded at 15.76 for the last single week of trading, and 16.29 for the last 200 days.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]

There are presently around $18,865 million, or 80.10% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 426,156,413, which is approximately -7.59% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 128,231,169 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.91 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.71 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly 6.218% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 113,183,664 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 113,568,972 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 1,040,179,927 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,266,932,563 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,105,746 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,070,149 shares during the same period.