Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] stock Upgrade by Canaccord Genuity analyst, price target now $4

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] closed the trading session at $3.15 on 02/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.115, while the highest price level was $3.34. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Coeur to Participate in Upcoming BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Coeur Mining, Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the 32nd Annual BMO Capital Markets Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:45 a.m. Central Time (9:45 a.m. Eastern Time).

The BMO Global Metals, Mining & Critical Minerals Conference is an invitation-only investment conference. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com. The webcast of the presentation will be made available through the following link: https://app.webinar.net/Kg2Zl5DjBLa.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -6.25 percent and weekly performance of -5.97 percent. The stock has been moved at 10.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -3.96 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, CDE reached to a volume of 6596243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Coeur Mining Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3.50, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Hold rating on CDE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40.

CDE stock trade performance evaluation

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.97. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -24.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.15 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.60, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $584 million, or 76.00% of CDE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,152,101, which is approximately 1.036% of the company’s market cap and around 1.54% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 25,887,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.54 million in CDE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $80.38 million in CDE stock with ownership of nearly -1.364% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coeur Mining Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE:CDE] by around 16,112,946 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 14,599,692 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 154,719,149 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 185,431,787 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDE stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,377,639 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,170,526 shares during the same period.