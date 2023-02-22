Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] moved up 0.10: Why It’s Important

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] closed the trading session at $19.84 on 02/21/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.56, while the highest price level was $20.195. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Price Increase for Hot Rolled, Cold Rolled and Coated Steel Products.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today announced that it is increasing current spot market base prices for all carbon hot rolled, cold rolled and coated steel products by a minimum of $100 per net ton, effective immediately with all new orders. Cliffs’ minimum base price for hot rolled steel is now $1,000 per net ton.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.15 percent and weekly performance of -1.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 34.51 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.48M shares, CLF reached to a volume of 8657694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $20.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $13.60 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLF stock. On December 23, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CLF shares from 26 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

CLF stock trade performance evaluation

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.34. With this latest performance, CLF shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.77, while it was recorded at 20.23 for the last single week of trading, and 17.51 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.46 and a Gross Margin at +9.84. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.79.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.06.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,796 million, or 67.60% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,412,072, which is approximately 0.561% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 50,252,165 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $997.0 million in CLF stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $460.53 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly 12.6% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Monday and at the time of the Monday reporting period, where 306 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 31,979,104 shares. Additionally, 297 investors decreased positions by around 32,404,295 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 278,156,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 342,539,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,841,913 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,198,771 shares during the same period.