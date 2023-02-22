Citigroup slashes price target on Farfetch Limited [FTCH] – find out why.

Farfetch Limited [NYSE: FTCH] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $5.30 during the day while it closed the day at $5.16. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Farfetch to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH), the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, announced that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after the U.S. market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Farfetch will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

Farfetch Limited stock has also loss -8.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FTCH stock has declined by -44.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -43.30% and gained 9.09% year-on date.

The market cap for FTCH stock reached $2.03 billion, with 384.96 million shares outstanding and 327.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.91M shares, FTCH reached a trading volume of 11698882 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Farfetch Limited [FTCH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FTCH shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FTCH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Farfetch Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on September 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $11 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Farfetch Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Neutral rating on FTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Farfetch Limited is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

FTCH stock trade performance evaluation

Farfetch Limited [FTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.99. With this latest performance, FTCH shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.57 for Farfetch Limited [FTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.40, while it was recorded at 5.54 for the last single week of trading, and 7.71 for the last 200 days.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Farfetch Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Farfetch Limited [FTCH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,311 million, or 92.80% of FTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTCH stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 46,960,424, which is approximately 1.212% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 15,523,675 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.1 million in FTCH stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $63.97 million in FTCH stock with ownership of nearly -51.08% of the company’s market capitalization.

151 institutional holders increased their position in Farfetch Limited [NYSE:FTCH] by around 67,916,379 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 113,713,579 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 72,464,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 254,094,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTCH stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 27,977,268 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 52,028,520 shares during the same period.