Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Revenue clocked in at $9.78 billion, up 9.49% YTD: What’s Next?

Chewy Inc. [NYSE: CHWY] price plunged by -8.99 percent to reach at -$4.01. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Chewy Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) (“Chewy”), a trusted destination for pet parents and partners everywhere, has released its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended October 30, 2022, and posted a letter to its shareholders on its investor relations website at https://investor.chewy.com.

A sum of 5303742 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.78M shares. Chewy Inc. shares reached a high of $43.7199 and dropped to a low of $40.47 until finishing in the latest session at $40.60.

The one-year CHWY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.63. The average equity rating for CHWY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chewy Inc. [CHWY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHWY shares is $48.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHWY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Chewy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2023, representing the official price target for Chewy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chewy Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHWY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 104.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.51.

CHWY Stock Performance Analysis:

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.02. With this latest performance, CHWY shares dropped by -1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHWY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.01 for Chewy Inc. [CHWY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.71, while it was recorded at 45.88 for the last single week of trading, and 37.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chewy Inc. Fundamentals:

Chewy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Chewy Inc. [CHWY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,952 million, or 99.60% of CHWY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHWY stocks are: BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with ownership of 311,852,395, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 20,287,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $823.66 million in CHWY stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $693.49 million in CHWY stock with ownership of nearly 2.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

191 institutional holders increased their position in Chewy Inc. [NYSE:CHWY] by around 9,552,959 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 9,885,678 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 398,108,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 417,547,476 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHWY stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,074,479 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 2,129,284 shares during the same period.