Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] stock Initiated by Bernstein analyst, price target now $1.50

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] loss -4.38% on the last trading session, reaching $2.40 price per share at the time. The company report on February 21, 2023 that ATB Capital Markets Acts as Sole Placement Agent for Canopy Growth’s US $150 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has entered into an agreement with an institutional investor for the purchase and sale of US$150,000,000 aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured convertible debentures and bear interest at a 5.0 percent annual rate (the “Convertible Debentures”). Acting as the sole placement agent for this offering was ATB Capital Markets Inc.

“Supporting the transformation and accelerated growth of this innovative company and as one of the largest financings in Canada this year, ATB Capital Markets is pleased to act as the sole placement agent,” said Darren Eurich, CEO of ATB Capital Markets. “As a bespoke product sourced by ATB Capital Markets Inc., our expert team provided strategic business support to raise investment capital that met the unique requirements of both the investor and Canopy Growth.”.

Canopy Growth Corporation represents 485.93 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.17 billion with the latest information. CGC stock price has been found in the range of $2.35 to $2.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.31M shares, CGC reached a trading volume of 12088152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.23.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.80. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -8.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 3.29 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 3.72%.

There are presently around $160 million, or 14.94% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 10,963,644, which is approximately 39.557% of the company’s market cap and around 35.79% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,478,581 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.15 million in CGC stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20.54 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 176.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canopy Growth Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 153 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 23,425,884 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 29,906,648 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 13,531,336 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,863,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,886,075 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 21,833,788 shares during the same period.