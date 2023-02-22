Barclays lifts The Home Depot Inc. [HD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.06% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.66%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that The Home Depot Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Results; Plans to Invest Approximately $1 Billion in Annualized Compensation for Frontline, Hourly Associates; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 10 Percent; Provides Fiscal 2023 Guidance.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The Home Depot®, the world’s largest home improvement retailer, today reported fourth quarter and fiscal 2022 results.

Over the last 12 months, HD stock dropped by -15.07%. The one-year The Home Depot Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.44. The average equity rating for HD stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $304.29 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, HD stock reached a trading volume of 10577620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $337.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $390 to $335. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $337, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on HD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 8.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 232.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 117.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

HD Stock Performance Analysis:

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.66. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -6.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.64 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 320.91, while it was recorded at 314.76 for the last single week of trading, and 301.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Home Depot Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

HD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 3.77%.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $217,702 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 95,336,930, which is approximately 0.949% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 76,259,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.53 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.51 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly 4.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 1,665 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 38,903,174 shares. Additionally, 1,457 investors decreased positions by around 19,445,684 shares, while 364 investors held positions by with 678,375,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 736,724,454 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 295 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,092,583 shares, while 147 institutional investors sold positions of 5,689,505 shares during the same period.