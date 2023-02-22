Atlas Lithium Corporation [ATLX] is 56.29% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Atlas Lithium Corporation [NASDAQ: ATLX] jumped around 3.72 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $10.94 at the close of the session, up 51.52%. The company report on February 21, 2023 that Atlas Lithium to Ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Belo Horizonte, Brazil–(Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2023) – Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) (“Atlas Lithium” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration company with over 75,000 acres of hard-rock lithium mineral rights, today announced that management will participate in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the NASDAQ Stock Market on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Marc Fogassa, Chairman and CEO of Atlas Lithium, will lead the ceremony alongside other members of the Company’s Board of Directors and management team.

Atlas Lithium Corporation stock is now 56.29% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ATLX Stock saw the intraday high of $11.94 and lowest of $8.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.51, which means current price is +82.03% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 150.57K shares, ATLX reached a trading volume of 6140338 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlas Lithium Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8840.25.

Atlas Lithium Corporation [ATLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.55. With this latest performance, ATLX shares gained by 13.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 119.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.18 for Atlas Lithium Corporation [ATLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.87, while it was recorded at 7.93 for the last single week of trading, and 8.74 for the last 200 days.

Atlas Lithium Corporation [ATLX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlas Lithium Corporation [ATLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -34363.68 and a Gross Margin at -20939.05. Atlas Lithium Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27094.98.

Atlas Lithium Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.